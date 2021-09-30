Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $874.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

