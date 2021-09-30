Swiss National Bank Buys 22,700 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.