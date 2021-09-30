Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

