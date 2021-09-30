Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,650 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acacia Research were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acacia Research by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.