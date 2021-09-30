Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.
About Blue Prism Group
