Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,955 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Benefitfocus worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

