Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

