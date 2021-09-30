Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.9535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

