Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

