Jeffrey Henley Sells 156,635 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Henley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41.

ORCL stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.