Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $3,760,500.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WK opened at $138.56 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

