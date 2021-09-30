Rhumbline Advisers Has $601,000 Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Passage Bio were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of PASG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $530.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

