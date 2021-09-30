Rhumbline Advisers Invests $583,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

SWIM opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

