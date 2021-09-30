ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $48,157,521.46 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

