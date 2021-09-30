Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.25 ($50.88).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.00 ($42.35) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.27.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

