Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CAPR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.