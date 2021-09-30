Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Affirm stock opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

