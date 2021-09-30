Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

