Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,498 Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Principal Millennials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.