Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.06 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

