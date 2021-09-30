Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Metropolitan Bank worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,559,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $706.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.35. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

