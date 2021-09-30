Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $139.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,747,688 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

