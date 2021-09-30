Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter worth $927,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BrightView by 101.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE BV opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

