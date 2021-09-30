Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $482,000 in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of MAPS opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.