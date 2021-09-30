Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $475,000 Investment in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Separately, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000.

Shares of BLDG opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

