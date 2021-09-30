Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 183,689 shares during the period.

Shares of PXE opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

