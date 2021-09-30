American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 590,701 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

