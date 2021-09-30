Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 918 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

