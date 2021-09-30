Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.