Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA ONOF opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

