Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $10,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,598,000 after purchasing an additional 93,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

