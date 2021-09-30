Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,932 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,373,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

