JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

RI stock opened at €190.95 ($224.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.87. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

