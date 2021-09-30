Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.14 ($115.46).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €84.47 ($99.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

