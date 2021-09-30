Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

