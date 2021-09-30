Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $90.68 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

