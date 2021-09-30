Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €4.15 ($4.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.70 ($4.35).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.