Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.84

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $18.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 3,101 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

