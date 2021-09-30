South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.80

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 101822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.38).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -60.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.