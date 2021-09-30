Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $247.06

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.06, but opened at $233.16. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $231.10, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

