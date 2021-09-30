Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $18.49

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $19.25. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 797 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

