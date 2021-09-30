Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $36.77

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.04. Inhibrx shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 149.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.