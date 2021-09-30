AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.