Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

PSTG stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

