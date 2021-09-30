Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFPZF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

