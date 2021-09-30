Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.8% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 103,891.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 164,962 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.