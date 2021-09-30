Veritas Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) to “Buy”

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.22.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.30. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

