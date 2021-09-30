TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.56.
TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.43 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
