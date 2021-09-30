TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.43 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

