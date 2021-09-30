Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$542.92 million and a P/E ratio of -44.21. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

