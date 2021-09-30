Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Village Farms International stock opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$899.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.78. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

